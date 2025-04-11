2025 SEMA SHOW: Toyota Unveils Camry GT-S Concept. Will ANYONE Want This?

Toyota is pushing the boundaries of the modern sedan with the debut of the Camry GT-S Concept at the 2025 SEMA Show. Built on the foundation of the 2025 Camry XSE AWD Hybrid, the GT-S Concept is a bold design study in what’s possible when performance-inspired styling, functional upgrades, and showroom-ready sensibility come together.



Even though it’s just an exploration, the Camry GT-S Concept presented a simple but challenging goal: create a sport sedan that feels like it could roll straight from a dealership floor into a customer’s garage.



Unlike the over-the-top builds that often headline SEMA, the GT-S stays rooted in reality with its 232 horsepower, stock 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid system remaining unchanged. The interior, too, remains true to the production Camry, underscoring the build’s mission to highlight exterior design, stance, and chassis tuning as a natural extension of Camry’s existing capabilities.



“The Camry GT-S concept is an exciting study with aspirations that are born from the racetrack,” said Kevin Hunter, executive design director, Toyota North America. “As the high-performance hero of the Camry lineup, it exemplifies Toyota’s dedication to delighting customers with a bold and exciting driving experience. Our goal was to imagine the next evolution of Camry XSE through aggressive front, side, and rear enhancements that reinforce Camry’s unique position in the world of sport sedans.”



Toyota’s CALTY Design Research in Ann Arbor led the styling effort, working closely with the Research & Development team to bring the GT-S to life. This collaborative effort produced several aggressive yet purposeful enhancements. The rear fascia and bumper were engineered to integrate seamlessly with a performance exhaust, while the sides and front feature newly sculpted aerodynamic components that amplify Camry’s athletic profile. A custom “Inferno Flare” exterior finish completes the package, giving the GT-S a vibrant, motorsport-inspired identity.



“The Camry GT-S Concept is more than just a SEMA one-off—it’s a study in what a performance and style package could mean for Camry in the future,” said Adam Rabinowitz, chief designer, Toyota CALTY Design Research. “Our goal was to create something aspirational yet attainable, and to use this platform to gather valuable feedback from consumers.”



The team also focused on upgrades to complement the pronounced GT-S bodylines. At each corner, adjustable coilovers lower the chassis by 1.5 inches, yielding a more aggressive stance and improving handling. A high-performance brake upgrade includes massive 8-piston calipers squeezing 365mm front rotors with 6-piston calipers matched with 356mm rear rotors. To enhance mechanical grip, 20-inch performance wheels mounted with 245/35R20 tires fill the wheel wells.



“Camry has always been a core part of our lineup, and with the GT-S Concept we’re showing what’s possible when you infuse a sport sedan with even more attitude and performance-inspired personality,” said Mike Tripp, group vice president, Toyota Marketing. “This build is intentionally grounded in reality—it’s the kind of car customers can picture themselves driving home. SEMA gives us the chance to test new ideas, listen to enthusiasts, and explore how we continue to evolve Camry in ways that excite and inspire.”



The Camry GT-S Concept will be showcased at the 2025 SEMA Show, November 4–7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in the Toyota booth (Central Hall, Booth 22200). It is one of more than two dozen Toyota concept builds featured under this year’s theme, Powered by Possibility, which highlights Toyota’s commitment to innovation across every powertrain—gasoline internal combustion (ICE), hybrid (HEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV), battery electric (BEV), and fuel cell electric (FCEV). Showgoers are invited to experience the Camry GT-S Concept firsthand and see how Toyota is reimagining its iconic sport sedan with bold design, real-world functionality, and street-ready performance.



Vehicle referenced is a special project prototype vehicle, modified with parts and/or accessories not available from Toyota that may void the vehicle’s warranty, may negatively impact vehicle performance and safety, and may not be street legal.



