2025 Subaru BRZ Sports Car Is No Longer the Bargain It Used To Be

Agent009 submitted on 9/13/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:08:52 AM

Views : 124 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Pricing for the 2025 Subaru BRZ has been announced by the Japanese automaker, and the big news is that the base MSRP of the Toyota GR86 twin has risen by $1,000, with the entry-level trim now starting at $31,095. The automaker has also added a Sport mode to all BRZ coupes with a manual transmission, with this intended to sharpen throttle response, and there's a slight update to the Limited trim, which has seen its black Ultrasuede upholstery and red accents revised "with a deeper hue and added accents in the cabin." That's the extent of the physical updates, so let's take a closer look at each trim's pricing changes.

Read Article


2025 Subaru BRZ Sports Car Is No Longer the Bargain It Used To Be

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)