2025 Tacoma Dales Down 8.7% In Q3 After Big Price Increases

As far as mid-size trucks are concerned, Toyota is still the king of the segment. According to the Q3 2024 sales report published by Toyota USA, the Tacoma moved 57,368 units from July through September 2024, which is 8.7 percent worse than the 62,836 sales reported for said period last year.

The Japanese automaker didn't explain whether the root cause behind this drop is a supply chain/production hurdle or the 2024 model's higher price than the 2023 model. In any case, Toyota produces the only mid-size truck with an available hybrid powertrain.

Ford's Ranger PHEV is not available stateside, and the Ford Motor Company doesn't intend to add this version to the US lineup anytime soon. Before talking about Ranger sales, we first have to glance over GM's Chevrolet and GMC divisions. The Colorado and mechanically similar Canyon racked up 28,887 and 10,121 deliveries, representing 13.2 and 32.7 percent better volumes than in the third quarter of 2023.