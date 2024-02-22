2025 Tiguan Frolics In the Snow Totally Undisguised

It's been almost half a year since the new generation Volkswagen Tiguan premiered, and we can finally see North America's model. Set to retain the Tiguan moniker, it is a seven-seat compact crossover that's expected to launch in Europe as the Tayron (ex-Tiguan Allspace). Our spies have managed to nab a few prototypes testing in the cold on the other side of the pond, and the design differences compared to the 2024 Tiguan are obvious. It will have a different face, albeit not similar to its predecessor, as that's just the camouflage doing its thing. We can also see a different bumper and fresh trim on the sides, as well as tweaked taillamps and a new bumper at the rear.



Read Article