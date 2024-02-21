2025 Toyota 4Runner Caught Running With TRD Wheels

The camouflaged prototype appears to be an off-road specification, more so because of the wheels. Those are standard on the 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road, which is rocking an electronic locking rear differential. Remote sway bar disconnect is available as well, although upgrading to the TRD Pro and Trailhunter makes it standard. Turning our attention back to the 4Runner, the windshield's rake also happens to be pretty similar to the mid-sized pickup truck. The rear door appears to be inspired by that of the Lexus GX, which – as you're well aware, is twinned with the Land Cruiser 250 series. Marketed as the Land Cruiser in the United States, the J250 shouldn't be confused with the larger J300 that replaces the V8-powered J200. Better known as the Prado in many parts of the world, the smaller Land Cruiser is available with three rows in a number of markets. Not the US, though, because a three-row J250 would cannibalize sales of the 4Runner. The all-new 4Runner could also be differentiated from the J250 by means of non-hybrid engine choices. The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser is hybrid from the outset, with prices kicking off at $55,950 for the entry-level specification.



Read Article