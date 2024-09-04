2025 Toyota 4Runner EMBAR-BLOW! NOW, The Interior Shots LEAK!

Agent001 submitted on 4/9/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:29:41 PM
Well, while the rest of the world waits, more shots of the 2025 Toyota 4runner are leaking.Here's some of the interior. As always, SPY before you BUY!I also love the redesigned interior, for the 2025 Toyota 4Runner. It's an amazing blend of utilitarian yet even premium for its price point.It even reminds me a little bit of Lexus.The 4Runner still has a following by SUV enthusiasts. In a sea of crossovers, it will be a hit. pic.twitter.com/pFsltVJtcK— CriticallyThinkOutsideTheCube (@ACriticalHuman) April 9, 2024 2025 6th Gen 4Runner Interior pic.twitter.com/8izDquSpT7— Ryan LeVier (@ryanlevier) April 5, 2024
