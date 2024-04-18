2025 Toyota Camry Becomes A Hybrid Only Model

Toyota USA has announced pricing for the all-new 2025 Camry, with the range kicking off at just over $28,000, maintaining the popular sedan’s position as a value-for-money buy. Offered exclusively as a hybrid, the base model is not that much more expensive than the outgoing entry-level Camry and is cheaper than last year’s most affordable hybrid.
 
Four trims will be available: LE, SE, XLE, and XSE. Customers can specify all-wheel drive on all trims but at extra cost. The LE kicks things off and, despite its entry-level status, comes with reasonable equipment levels. This includes 16-inch alloy wheels, a six-speaker sound system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, a wireless device charger, and Bi-LED headlights. The Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 driver assist system with blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert is also standard.


