2025 Toyota Camry Confirmed With AWD Hybrid Option

America’s favorite sedan is getting a refresh for 2025 and Toyota has just dropped a major clue about what to expect when the covers come off on November 14. A single teaser image of a taillight hit our inbox accompanied by text telling us that “Toyota Camry raises to new heights with no compromises.”



Could that statement hint at a smidge of crossover infusion, perhaps? We’ll know soon enough but we’ve already seen spy shots of the next Camry and even through the heavy disguise (check out the gallery further down the page) we can see that it retains a traditional sedan shape and has a separate old-school sedan trunk rather than a liftback hatch.





