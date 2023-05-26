2025 Toyota Camry Spied Testing In The Wild - No Word Yet On GR Model

The current Toyota Camry has been around since the 2018 model year, so it's high time for a new version of the perennially bestselling mid-size sedan. These spy photos of a 2025 Toyota Camry prototype prove that a new model is just around the corner. While it doesn't look like a radical redesign in terms of its three-box sedan shape, we're thinking that the updated Camry will feature a significantly improved interior plus some new engine options to keep it competitive in the family-sedan segment. With the overall proportions looking similar to the current car, this new ninth-generation Camry will likely be more like a heavy refresh rather than a ground-up redux. It'll ride on the same TNGA-K platform but should feature more modern-looking front- and rear-end styling that could borrow headlight and taillight designs from the Toyota Crown.



