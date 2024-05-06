2025 Toyota Corolla FX Offers New Look With No Substance

Toyota has introduced a new special edition for the 2025 Toyota Corolla called the FX which pays homage to the Corolla FX16 hatchback that dates back to 1987. The model is based on the SE grade and offers cosmetic enhancements inside and out with the inclusion of new accents, wheels, and more. It also debuts the 10.5-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia screen on the trim as standard, but it will be available on other 2025 Corolla trims. It joins other special additions of Corolla lineup from recent years, like the Infrared edition on the Corolla hybrid and the ever-popular Nightshade addition with wonderful bronze wheels. While the company is pitching the FX as a sportier option, it does not offer improved performance.



Read Article