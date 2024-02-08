2025 Toyota GR Corolla Makes It To The US With More Torque And An Automatic Transmission

Your two-pedal Toyota GR Corolla is finally here, following in the footsteps of its smaller sibling, the GR Yaris. The Japanese automaker has updated the potent hot hatch for the 2025 model year, and one of the biggest novelties is the introduction of an automatic transmission.

The 8-speed Direct Automatic Transmission (DAT), which was the work of Gazoo Racing, offers "quick-shifting performance and optimal gear selection," with the software said to have been optimized for sporty driving.

Toyota has paired the new DAT with an updated version of the 1.6-liter engine. The three-banger retains its output of 300 horsepower (304 ps/224 kW) but brings more thrust. The torque has been boosted from 273 to 295 pound-foot (370-400 Nm). Unfortunately, Toyota hasn't said how quick the 2025 GR Corolla is, but the 2024 model can do 4.99s from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) and has a limited top speed of 143 mph (230 kph).