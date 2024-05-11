2025 Toyota Highlander Gets Cheaper And More Expensive At The Same Time

The Japanese automaker Toyota is doing a trick little thing - they're lowering the entry-level price of one of their larger models while also raising MSRPs for the other grades. Thus, they believe it's a win-win situation for both them and the customers. We have seen Stellantis doing this sort of thing – making a new 2025 model year series cheaper – but they're compelled to do so because of their dismal FCA US sales across the first nine months of the year in America. They dipped 17% to less than one million vehicles, which is a dismal performance, to put it mildly. Meanwhile, Toyota Motor North America is doing well – around 1.73 million units and a rise of 6.2 percent during the period. However, we're not going to split hairs about their decision to bring out the 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander with a lower starting MSRP compared to the 2024 model year. The gist is simple, though, as the Japanese carmaker is bringing out not only the added Hybrid Nightshade limited edition to the family but also introducing a new base LE trim option.



