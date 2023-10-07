2025 Toyota Land Cruiser To Be Limited To 4 Cylinder Drivetrains

Shortly after the official teaser for the return of the Land Cruiser nameplate in the US market confirmed the close ties with the Lexus GX, a new report suggests that the two SUVs won’t be sharing all of their powertrain options. More specifically, the Toyota Land Cruiser will be reportedly offered with just four-cylinder engines, leaving the twin-turbo V6 to its Lexus sibling. A leaked document reveals a trio of 4-cylinder powertrain options. The first one code-named “1GD-FTV” is the 2.8-liter turbodiesel from the Hilux and the Fortuner. The “TJA250” is believed to be a turbocharged 2.4-liter petrol from the Tacoma and the Kluger, that could be part of a hybrid powertrain. Finally, the “2TR-FE” is referring to a naturally aspirated 2.7-liter petrol, likely destined for entry-level models.



