2025 Toyota bZ4X Already Being Discounted $10,000 And Hasn't Even Hit Dealership Lots

Toyota is getting ready to launch the 2025 bZ4X, but it’s already sweetening the deal with some hefty leasing and financing incentives, before you even get a glimpse of the new model at dealerships.
 
The 2025 Toyota bZ4X is currently available with up to $10,000 in lease cash in select US regions, including Los Angeles, Boston, Denver, Portland, and San Francisco, until January 6, 2025. Final lease terms are still under wraps, but Toyota’s offering a deal that essentially amounts to 0% financing, likely in a bid to pull more people that it already has into its electric crossover, developed in partnership with Subaru.


