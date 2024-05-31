2025 Volkswagen Golf R Teased Again Ahead Of Debut

It was late January 2024 when the German automaker produced a tale of snow and ice to showcase the upcoming 2025 Volkswagen Golf R. However, the brand's most powerful hot hatchback currently in production was still clad in a distinctive '50 years of Golf' digital-blue camouflage.

Back then, Volkswagen was coming hot off the heels of the refreshed Golf lineup premiere just a week before the teaser – including the GTI front-wheel drive hot hatch. It certainly looked like the German automaker was just about ready to start the premiere procedures for the mighty Golf R. Ahem, cough, cough, nothing happened. After the 2025 Volkswagen Golf R was put to the test at the Ice Race in Zell am See, Austria, and pushed to the max by pro racer Hans-Joachim Stuck and Johan Kristoffersson (a six-time WRC champion), we only got the memory of the unique camouflage pattern mixing multiple shades of blue and decorated with the R letter here and there. Also, it had the letters '50 years of Golf' sprinkled on it.





