2025 Volkswagen Golf R Will Hit The Market With 328HP

Ahead of the unveiling of the new Golf R later this month, Volkswagen has again teased the AWD hot hatch, this time giving us some useful information: the new Golf R will have 333 PS, the same as the limited-edition Golf R 333 revealed last year. That translates to 328 hp in SAE numbers and represents an increase of 13 ponies versus the current Golf R. As for torque, we're still in the dark for the time being. Presumably, the new Golf R will again match the limited-edition 333, which offered 309 lb-ft of twist, but it's worth keeping in mind that the US-spec model may have different figures to the rest of the world.



Read Article