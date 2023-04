The Volkswagen ID.7 debuts as the brand's new flagship electric sedan. It arrives in Europe and China this fall and comes to North America in 2024.

The ID.7 is available in two trims: Pro and Pro S. Both have an electric motor making 282 horsepower (210 kilowatts). The Pro comes with a battery that has an 82-kilowatt-hour gross rating (77-kWh net) that provides an estimated WLTP-cycle range of 382 miles (615 kilometers). The system supports 170-kW DC charging.