2025 Volkswagen Tayron SUV Becomes Official

Slotted between the five-seat Tiguan for Europe and Touareg, the seven-seat Tayron has been revealed as Volkswagen's replacement for the seven-seat Tiguan Allspace. It shares the MQB platform with the lesser model, and – according to Volkswagen – it was engineered in Germany. Be that as it may, the first uncamouflaged pictures of the all-new 2025 Volkswagen Tayron came out of China as the Tayron L, where the family-sized crossover is produced by the FAW-VW joint venture in Changchun. It will be marketed as the Tiguan in the US of A, where production will be handled by the Puebla assembly plant in Mexico.



