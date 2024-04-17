2025 Volkswagen Tiguan Checks In For Nurburgring Testing

Volkswagen unveiled the third-generation Tiguan in Europe last fall, and it's a two-row proposal. But America's upcoming Tiguan has nothing in common with it. Instead, it is based on the Tayron sold in Asia and will launch for the 2025 model year with seating for up to seven. We first saw it recently, when Volkswagen took a prototype to Sweden for cold weather testing. Fast-forward to this month and another tester became the focus of the camera lens, with our vigilant spy photographer immortalizing it at the Nurburgring in Germany. One may want to ignore that four-slat grille, as it is actually a sticker meant to trick bystanders into thinking they're looking at the old Tiguan. Beneath it lies the real grille, which has a different styling, and further down, we can see a wide mouth with sizeable vents to the side, and an apron-like piece integrated into the bumper.



