2025 Volkswagen Tiguan Slides In Under $30,000 In Base Trim

Revealed with little in the way of pomp in November 2024, the redesigned Tiguan for North America now has a starting price. Over in the United States, the compact-sized crossover with five seats rather than seven is $29,495 from the outset, sans destination.

Freight adds $1,425 to the final price. Opting for the Haldex-type 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system further adds 1,500 dollars to the base trim level. Twinned with the Euro-market Tayron, the Tiguan for North America comes with a familiar 2.0-liter turbo I4 lump.

Volkswagen of America bumped up the power from 184 to 201 horses, while peak torque hasn't been announced. Most likely, we're in for the very same 221 pound-feet (300 Newton-meters) or something close to said figure. As expected, the EA888-series mill is connected to an eight-speed transmission.