2025 Volvo EX30 To Debut In The US Next Year At Just Under $35,000

Excluding the $1,465 destination charge, Volvo's all-new EX30 can be yours for $34,950 in the United States. Following its first public appearance last month in Milan, the Sino-Swedish electric sport utility vehicle has premiered stateside at a gala event in New York City.

Why Chinese and Swedish and not only Swedish? The answer is Geely, the automaker that controls Volvo and Polestar. As you're well aware, Polestar's award-winning 2 is manufactured exclusively in the People's Republic of China. The EX30 will be made in the Middle Kingdom as well because it's underpinned by Geely Holding's Sustainable Experience Architecture.