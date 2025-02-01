2025 Will Be The Year Of New Driving Taxes In The UK

Welcome to 2025, which is going to be another fascinating, transitional and controversial year. Our motoring wishes include a predictable focus on different powertrains and the move towards electrification, through to design trends and the new tax threat to the pick-up truck market. No matter where you look in the motoring world, there’s something going on.

I also wonder if 2025 is the year that road user charging finally takes a big step towards reality. With the switch to electric taking ever-increasing chunks out of fuel duty revenues, at some point a government will have to decide what comes next.

Petrol cars will be on the road for many, many years to come, but every electric car sold is one fewer visiting petrol stations and pumping money into Treasury coffers.