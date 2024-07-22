2026 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S To Have GT2 RS Power Levels

Porsche has been spotted testing the facelifted 992 911 Turbo S Cabriolet at the Nürburgring ahead of its reveal later this year or early in 2025. The test mule is wearing only mild camouflage, but Porsche has realized that an all-black color scheme is just as effective at hiding updates. Also highly effective is simply fitting the prototype with bumpers that are far from the finished product, as evidenced by the rivets around the lower front intake shrouds. There's some camouflage over the headlights, but we already know how the updated graphics will look thanks to the recently facelifted 992.2 Carrera.



