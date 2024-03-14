2026 Acura TLX Patent Images Discovered

Was anyone else here disappointed that the 2024 ZDX electric SUV’s face looked so much blander than the one on the 2022 Precision EV Concept that previewed it? Then hang in there, because that muggie is coming, as these fresh patent images of a new Acura sedan confirm.
 
The images we found show what appears to be a next-generation Acura TLX (or a near-production concept of it), the four-door sedan that straddles the divide between compact and midsize. And judging by what we see here, the new car will straddle the divide between handsome and butt ugly.


