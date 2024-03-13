2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia To Following In Charger Footsteps With Ice And EV Versions

Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Phillippe Imparato has shared early details about the upcoming Giulia electric sedan ahead of its 2026 debut. Speaking to Motor1 Italy at a press event at the Alfa Romeo museum, the chief executive fawned over the next-generation Giulia's styling. "What we designed is a bomb, we couldn't finalize the style of this car without being absolutely in love with it. And now we are!" Even though it will use the STLA Large platform that underpins the new Dodge Charger, it will feature radically different styling and, presumably, a more compact bodyshell.

Imparato said the Alfa will be vastly different from the Charger, as the STLA Large architecture is very flexible, allowing Stellantis brands to choose the length, width, ground clearance, and wheelbase of the vehicle, along with different suspension setups.



Read Article