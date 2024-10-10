2026 Arlington Grand Prix Track Layout Revealed - Can Jerry Jones And Friends Pull This Off?

One day after IndyCar announced a return to Texas with a 2026 street race in a joint venture between the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers, we now know what the track map looks like. The IndyCar Arlington Grand Prix will be held in March 2026 – mere months before the 2026 FIFA World Cup comes to the area in June and July – on a 2.73-mile circuit that will feature AT&T Stadium, where the Cowboys play, and Globe Life Field, where the Rangers play. The course will weave through Arlington’s core sports and entertainment district. Here is a more detailed look at the track map released Tuesday:



A circuit fit for the stars of #INDYCAR ?? pic.twitter.com/UL67yBX13d — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) October 8, 2024















