2026 Audi Q7 Spied Winter Testing And Looking A Lot Like A Smaller Q9

By today's standards, the second-generation Audi Q7 is an old vehicle. It came out almost nine years ago, and during this time, the four-ring brand has updated it a few times, including at the beginning of 2024.

However, since enough is enough, the current iteration will be retired, with Audi currently preparing its successor. Spied testing in the cold, the all-new Q7 looks eerily similar to the upcoming Q9 flagship, yet the latter will sport a larger footprint to accommodate an extra row of seats.