2026 Audi RS 6 e-tron Caught Proving It's Towing Capability

The RS 6 was last redesigned in 2020 with MLB Evo underpinnings. Powered by the 4.0-liter TFSI V8, the outgoing RS 6 Avant will soon be replaced by the RS 7 Sedan and RS 7 Avant. You can blame Audi's electric vehicle wokeness for this peculiar model name overhaul.

RS 6 will soldier on, though, albeit in the form of two electric vehicles underpinned by an EV-centric platform developed in collaboration with Porsche. Our spy photographers have recently captured the less practical RS 6 e-tron Sedan while towing a two-axle trailer in the Alps in cold weather on Pirelli P Zero tires.