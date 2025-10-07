2026 Audi RS 6 e-tron Shows Off It's Muscular Looks On The Track

To be sold together with the all-electric RS 6 e-tron, the next-generation RS 6 has been recently spied in Spain. High-altitude testing in the scorching heat of the summer, the wagon-bodied prototype in these pictures can't be mistaken for a mere S6 Avant or the vanilla-spec A6 Avant.

Coming in longroof and sedan flavors, the next iteration of the RS 6 clearly stands out from lesser versions of the C9-generation A6 by means of massively flared wheel arches. They house summer-performance rubber mounted on sporty-looking wheels, and the diameter of the brake rotors also indicates that said prototype isn't your usual wagon.



