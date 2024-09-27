2026 Audi RS 7 Avant Caught Making V8 Sounds In Spain

The A6-replacing A7 will debut early next year as a 2026 model. It will be joined by the high-performance RS 7, which Mr. Grey of NCars recently spotted while testing at high altitude in the Granada region of Spain.

Pictured in the Sierra Nevada mountain range, Audi's replacement for the RS 6 Avant will come in both wagon and sedan flavors. At press time, the only exception is the A7L for China, which drops the global version's liftback for a conventional trunk lid. Also worth reiterating, the new A7, S7, and RS 7 replace the outgoing A6, S6, and RS 6.

You can blame Audi's revised nomenclature for this confusion, with Audi using odd numbers for internal combustion vehicles and even integers for electric vehicles. Because of said nomenclature, the B10-gen A5 replaces the B9-generation A4 line.