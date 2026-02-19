2026 Audi RS5 Is A 630 HP Hybrid Turbo Wonder That Weighs In At Almost 5,000lbs

Mercedes-AMG and BMW M already offer plug-in hybrids, and now it’s Audi Sport’s turn to launch electrified performance models. The new RS5 is a reminder that tightening emissions regulations are forcing the industry’s biggest names to adapt their most exciting cars to comply with stricter European Union legislation.

Ingolstadt’s inaugural PHEV with an RS badge aims to strike the right balance between the old way of doing things and the new electrified era. Rather than downsizing to a four-cylinder, Audi Sport has retained the twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 under the hood. It now produces 503 horsepower, or 59 hp more than its predecessor.