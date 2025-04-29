2026 Audi RS5 Shows Off A Pair Of Big Tips During Testing

Audi unveiled the redesigned A5 and S5 last summer, and now they’re gearing up to introduce the range-topping RS5 and RS5 Avant. As part of the preparations, prototypes were recently spied undergoing testing on the Nürburgring.
 
Dressed in swirly camouflage, the high-performance models follow in the footsteps of their S5 counterparts. While the front end largely carries over, there are some notable changes including a lightly revised bumper with larger air intakes. The lower intake also trades honeycomb mesh for a larger “X” pattern.


