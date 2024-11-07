2026 Audi SQ7 Spied Looking Like Something Ford Would Conjure Up

It's not only the regular Q7 that's undergoing a redesign for the next generation, but the SQ7, too. Audi has started testing the crossover's sporty variant on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, and our spy photographers were there to immortalize it. Mind you, it's nothing more than an early pre-production prototype for now, but at least it's not a mule. Thus, we can see some fresh design cues beneath the trippy stickers, including some that will visually differentiate it from the normal Q7. Due to the camouflage placement and the split headlamp arrangement, the 2026 Audi SQ7 (and the next-gen Q7) looks like a large Ford SUV with a premium vibe. However, this won't be the case when the wraps come off, or so we think, anyway, as it will look like a successor to the brand's current flagship crossover with a few modern touches.



