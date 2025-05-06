2026 BMW M3 Price Jumps By $1700

BMW of North America has raised M3 prices for the 2026 model year. While not currently listed on the configurator, the pricing guide reveals that all versions of the M3 Sedan for the United States market are $1,700 more expensive.

Excluding the $1,175 destination freight charge, BMW of North America wants $78,400 from the outset for the rear-wheel-drive M3 and $82,600 for the automatic-only M3 Competition. Spicing it up with the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system results in $87,700 for the M3 Competition xDrive.



Optional extras? There are quite a few expensive ones to speak of, beginning with the Carbon Package. As far as the base M3 is concerned, this package adds $15,300 to the final price. Upgrading to either Competition specification means $14,300 for said package, which includes high-performance rubber mounted on 19- and 20-inch forged wheels.