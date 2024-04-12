2026 BMW iX3 Neue Klasse Shows A Bit More Skin

With Domagoj Dukec out of the picture, BMW is preparing to launch the last models penned by the controversial designer. The Neue Klasse models feature a smaller grille, as revealed by the original concepts and confirmed in the latest spy pictures. The set also shows the production lights for the first time, proving that the production model will faithfully follow the concept's exterior design. BMW is betting everything on the success of its next generation of models, affectionately called "Neue Klasse," as a reminder of the models that saved the company in the 1960s. There's no guarantee that this success can be repeated. Still, the German luxury carmaker can only hope, as the competition, especially in China, is more fierce now than it was 60 years ago. The BMW iX3 crossover will be the first model based on the Neue Klasse family to start production next summer. It will be followed shortly by the BMW i3 sedan. Both models have been spotted testing in various configurations, but more details surface as the production start nears. The latest prototype sighting of the BMW iX3 is the most detailed yet, as the test vehicles shed more camo.



