2026 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing F1 Collector Series Will MSRP For $260,000

Nearly $160,000 pricier than the standard CT5-V Blackwing, the limited-run F1 Collector Series will be produced in merely 26 units to justify this hard-to-ignore differential. Only available with a manual, the most powerful sedan yet from the Cadillac brand will enter production this coming summer.

GM Authority reports that General Motors will ship these babies via enclosed trailer, an extra that is referred to as regular production order code XES in the order guide for the 2026 model year CT5. The optional service is estimated to add $1,800 to $3,400 to the final price, whereas the standard CT5-V Blackwing is rocking a $1,795 destination charge.

Cadillac hasn't confirmed whether the obscenely expensive F1 Collector Series is hand-finished at the Warren Technical Center. In any case, CT5-V Blackwing assembly takes place at the Lansing Grand River plant in Michigan. The biggest difference that actually makes a difference is the supercharger, which features GM Motorsports know-how.