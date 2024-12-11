2026 Cadillac Vistiq 3 Row EV SUV Tips The Scales At $77,395

Cadillac's expansion of its electric vehicle lineup continues with the arrival of the 2026 Vistiq, a midsize SUV with third-row seats designed to fill the gap between the two-row Lyriq and full-size Escalade IQ.

Revealed in full on Tuesday, the Vistiq is described by Cadillac as a “globally sized” three-row SUV, signifying the vehicle's importance for Cadillac in markets outside of North America.

It goes into production early next year has been confirmed to start at $77,395 in the U.S., excluding destination. It will initially be available in Luxury, Sport, and Premium Luxury models, and a Platinum model will join the lineup by the middle of next year.