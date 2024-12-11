2026 Cadillac Vistiq 3 Row EV SUV Tips The Scales At $77,395

Agent009 submitted on 11/12/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:24:14 AM

Views : 482 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.motorauthority.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Cadillac's expansion of its electric vehicle lineup continues with the arrival of the 2026 Vistiq, a midsize SUV with third-row seats designed to fill the gap between the two-row Lyriq and full-size Escalade IQ.
 
Revealed in full on Tuesday, the Vistiq is described by Cadillac as a “globally sized” three-row SUV, signifying the vehicle's importance for Cadillac in markets outside of North America.
 
It goes into production early next year has been confirmed to start at $77,395 in the U.S., excluding destination. It will initially be available in Luxury, Sport, and Premium Luxury models, and a Platinum model will join the lineup by the middle of next year.


Read Article


2026 Cadillac Vistiq 3 Row EV SUV Tips The Scales At $77,395

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)