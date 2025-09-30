2026 Ford F-150 Order Guide Reveals New Trim Levels

The Ford Motor Company has published the order guide for the 2026 model year F-150 pickup truck. Ranging from the work-oriented XL to the Raptor off-road specification, eight grades are on the menu, of which three are now available with 4x2.

Said trims are the King Ranch, Platinum, and Tremor, which also gain the 600A, 700A, and 402B equipment groups for model year 2026. When it comes to exterior changes, the paint color palette welcomes two new hues to the detriment of Atlas Blue Metallic and Space White Metallic. The newcomers are called Argon Blue Metallic and Avalanche, respectively.



