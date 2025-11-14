2026 GMC Hummer EV Recalled Over Defective Airbags

The most powerful electric vehicle in GM's lineup has been hit with a safety recall. Affecting the 2026 GMC Hummer EV pickup and sport utility vehicle produced between July 31, 2025 and October 24, 2025, the recall condition is an improperly produced harness.

As per the documentation published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the front passenger airbag may not deploy as intended because of an improper wire crimp. The supplier, namely Yazaki North America, implemented a manual crimping process during a three-day period.



The suspect harnesses were produced in said timeframe. General Motors became aware of this problem on August 21, 2025 through a Speak Up For Safety report alleging a loose front passenger airbag connector wire. During the subsequent investigation, the supplier confessed to the process deviation.