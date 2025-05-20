2026 Genesis GV90 Three Row SUV Caught Lapping The Nurburgring

Save for the coach doors, the forthcoming 2026 Genesis GV90 is pretty faithful to the Neolun concept. Recently spied with production-intent parts at the Nurburgring Nordschleife, the luxury electric sport utility vehicle from South Korea holds its own surprisingly well in the infamously demanding Carraciola-Karussell corner.

To be revealed by the end of 2025 for the 2026 model year, the full-size crossover looks decidedly large. Although it's not clear if the GV90 is larger than the Kia brand's EV9 or the Hyundai Ioniq 9, it sure looks more imposing and far posher than both lesser siblings.

Proudly displaying twin-line LED headlights, the largest Genesis battery-electric vehicle yet appears to be riding on air suspension. This camouflaged prototype also shows rear-wheel steering, and if you look even closer, you will also notice a roll cage instead of rear seats.