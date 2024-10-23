2026 Honda Passport May Be The Bronco That Ford Should Have Made

American Honda continues its strip-tease of the 2026 Passport with a new set of images, following the camouflaged prototype and teaser video last month. Even better, the Japanese automaker has provided more details about what to expect from the Hyundai Santa Fe rival, touting it as "the most adventure-ready and capable Honda SUV ever."

Focusing on the more rugged TrailSport trim, Honda has announced that the new-generation Passport will come with "specially engineered" 18-inch wheels, a set of 31-inch all-terrain tires, and bright orange heavy-duty front recovery points. The company also claims a shorter front overhang for the new-generation model for an improved approach angle, presumably better than the 2024 Passport.