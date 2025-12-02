2026 Honda Passport Will Shock Young Families With Premium Pricing

The ruggedly charming fourth-generation 2026 Honda Passport mid-size off-road crossover SUV just landed at dealerships on February 11, 2025, and, sadly, it came with higher prices across the board. Let's start with the bad news from American Honda to get them out of the way. The older third-generation 2025 Honda Passport had a starting MSRP of $42,400 in EX-L trim with the 280-hp 3.5-liter V6 under the hood. The TrailSport grade with additional off-road goodies kicked off at $45k, and the Black Edition was available from $48,470. However, now the all-new 2026 Honda Passport starts from no less than $44,750. That's not only higher than the previous model year but also $4,550 more than a seven-seat 2025 Honda Pilot, which kicks off at $40,200. On the other hand, Honda gives customers ample choice to configure the 2026 Passport if they're willing to spend even more cash. There are no less than seven grades: RTL, RTL Towing ($45,450), RTL Blackout ($45,950), TrailSport ($48,450), TrailSport Blackout ($49,650), TrailSport Elite ($52,450), and TrailSport Elite Blackout at no less than $53,650. All prices don't include the $1,450 destination charge.



Read Article