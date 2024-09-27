2026 Honda Prelude Could Combine Hybrid Power With A Manual Transmission

Honda grabbed headlines last year with the return of the Prelude, unveiling a near-production coupe concept at the Japan Mobility Show. While the automaker kept the specs under wraps, Japanese media has been speculating about its features. A new report now suggests that the new Prelude might marry its hybrid powertrain with a six-speed manual transmission—a combo that could finally give enthusiasts something to cheer about.

The sixth-generation of the Prelude is expected to share its underpinnings with the Honda Civic. Unlike the latter, which is available as a five-door hatchback and a four-door sedan, the Prelude will maintain its identity as a two-door coupe, signaling its sporty focus.