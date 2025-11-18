2026 Honda Prelude To Start At $43,195 - Have They Lost Their Freaking Mind?

The upcoming 2026 Honda Prelude is probably one of the most polarizing cars in recent memory. The internet has been plenty vocal about its front-wheel-drive setup, hybrid powertrain, and lack of a manual transmission. Now there’s one more thing the masses are bound to complain about: Its price.

The 2026 Honda Prelude starts at $43,195 with the mandatory $1,195 destination fee included. Not exactly a bargain by modern two-door standards. But Honda does have some justification for the relatively high price tag.