2026 Honda Ridgeline TrailSport Arrives With New Green Metallic Ash Color

Agent009 submitted on 9/10/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:36:13 AM

Views : 482 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The 2026 Honda Ridgeline arrives at dealerships this week, marking the 20th anniversary of the midsize pickup and bringing new styling touches to its TrailSport and Black Edition trims.


Built exclusively at Honda's plant in Lincoln, Alabama, the Ridgeline continues its reputation as one of the most American-made vehicles, holding a spot in the Cars.com American-Made Index Top 10 for nine straight years. Because it is a domestic production model, the Ridgeline is not subject to 25% import tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

For 2026, the Ridgeline TrailSport debuts an exclusive Ash Green Metallic paint color, a shade that first appeared on the 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport and is now also available on the CR-V TrailSport Hybrid.


Read Article


2026 Honda Ridgeline TrailSport Arrives With New Green Metallic Ash Color

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)