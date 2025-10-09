2026 Honda Ridgeline TrailSport Arrives With New Green Metallic Ash Color



For 2026, the Ridgeline TrailSport debuts an exclusive Ash Green Metallic paint color, a shade that first appeared on the 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport and is now also available on the CR-V TrailSport Hybrid.

Built exclusively at Honda's plant in Lincoln, Alabama, the Ridgeline continues its reputation as one of the most American-made vehicles, holding a spot in the Cars.com American-Made Index Top 10 for nine straight years. Because it is a domestic production model, the Ridgeline is not subject to 25% import tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.