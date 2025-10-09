2026 Honda Ridgeline TrailSport Arrives With New Green Metallic Ash Color

The 2026 Honda Ridgeline arrives at dealerships this week, marking the 20th anniversary of the midsize pickup and bringing new styling touches to its TrailSport and Black Edition trims.
Built exclusively at Honda's plant in Lincoln, Alabama, the Ridgeline continues its reputation as one of the most American-made vehicles, holding a spot in the Cars.com American-Made Index Top 10 for nine straight years. Because it is a domestic production model, the Ridgeline is not subject to 25% import tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.
For 2026, the Ridgeline TrailSport debuts an exclusive Ash Green Metallic paint color, a shade that first appeared on the 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport and is now also available on the CR-V TrailSport Hybrid.
