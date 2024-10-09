2026 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Caught Testing With New Headlights And Goofy Looking Rear Wing

Following in the footsteps of the Ioniq 5, the Ioniq 6 will receive a mid-cycle refresh – topped by a high-performance N model – for 2026. Our spy photographers have recently captured the Ioniq 6 N doing its thing in Germany, with the zero-emission prototype hiding Sonata-inspired split headlights under the camo.

Equipped with double-spoke alloys mounted with Pirelli rubber, the Ioniq 6 N also rocks a set of red-painted brake calipers that squeeze on ventilated rotors. Also camouflaged inside, said prototype further sweetens the deal with a fixed rear wing that appears to be inspired by the 992-generation 911's Aerokit rear spoiler.

While not as extreme as the rear wing of the RN22e concept, said aerodynamic enhancement sure helps the Ioniq 6 N stand out from lesser siblings. Based on the Ioniq 6, the RN22e uses a dual-motor setup with 160 kilowatts for the front motor and 270 kilowatts for the rear drive unit. All told, it makes 430 kW and 740 Nm, figures that can be converted to 577 horses and 546 pound-feet of torque.