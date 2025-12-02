2026 Hyundai Palisade Prototype Caught In Rugged XRT Trim

Shortly after the new generation of the Hyundai Palisade was launched in Korea, our spy photographers caught the upcoming XRT trim during cold weather testing. The model is expected to be part of the North American lineup for the 2026 model year, set to debut sometime over the course of 2025.

Hyundai is currently offering XRT versions of the outgoing Palisade, as well as of the Ioniq 5, Tucson, Santa Cruz, and Santa Fe. A similar treatment will be applied to the new Palisade, adding rugged vibes to the brand’s largest SUV.