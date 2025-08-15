2026 Infiniti QX80 Concept Puts Cadillac's Escalade-V On Notice

Infiniti recently unveiled the 2026 QX80 Sport, and now they’re exploring even more possibilities with the new QX80 Track Spec and Terrain Spec concepts. Both are designed for “living life to the maximum – without sacrificing style, comfort or luxury.”

Τhe QX80 Track Spec concept previews a potential Cadillac Escalade-V competitor. It features an upgraded 3.5-liter V6 engine equipped with new turbochargers and a revised exhaust. Thanks to these changes, the output climbs to over 650 hp (485 kW / 659 PS) and 750 lb-ft (1,016 Nm) of torque.