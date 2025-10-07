2026 Ioniq 6 N Prepares To Slay Supercars

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is a place to swoon over things that travel very rapidly over the Earth. More specifically, a hilly bit of the Earth festooned with the Duke of Richmond’s legendary driveway. A perfect venue, in other words, for Hyundai N to pull the wraps off its latest hyper-quick EV, the 2026 Ioniq 6 N.

Longer, lower, and sleeker than the Ioniq 5 N that debuted in 2023, the 6 with the big wing and rally-inspired livery looks like an impressive way to discharge electrons, whether you’re rocketing up a hill climb route or merely devastating your local back roads.