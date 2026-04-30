2026 Jeep Avenger Hits The Road In Brazil With A New Light Grille

The new-look Jeep Avenger has quietly made its first public appearance in Brazil, ahead of a European debut in the coming months.

Hitting the streets of Rio as part of a local festival, the American brand's smallest SUV has been lightly restyled after two full years on sale, with the main change being a new front end that brings it into line with the newer Compass crossover.

The headline change is the introduction of a new version of the trademark seven-slot Jeep grille, which now lights up so it's easier to pick out at night and has a chunkier, more rugged look, with the chrome surrounds of each slot removed.